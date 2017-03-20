Iowa gas prices down 2.6 cents a gallon in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices down 2.6 cents a gallon in past week

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The downward trend might pick up again when it comes to gas prices, as prices in Iowa have fallen 2.6 cents a gallon in the past week. The average now in Iowa is $2.30 a gallon.

The national average fell 0.3 cents in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Iowa on Sunday were 27.2 cents a gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 3.5 cents per gallon lower than one month ago. The national average increased 1.2 cents a gallon during the last month.

GasBuddy reports prices in and around Iowa as follows:  


Quad Cities- $2.20/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.21/g.
Des Moines- $2.46/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.
Omaha- $2.28/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.
 

