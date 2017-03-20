Iowa gas prices down 2.6 cents a gallon in past week

The downward trend might pick up again when it comes to gas prices, as prices in Iowa have fallen 2.6 cents a gallon in the past week. The average now in Iowa is $2.30 a gallon.



The national average fell 0.3 cents in the last week.



According to GasBuddy, prices in Iowa on Sunday were 27.2 cents a gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 3.5 cents per gallon lower than one month ago. The national average increased 1.2 cents a gallon during the last month.



GasBuddy reports prices in and around Iowa as follows:





Quad Cities- $2.20/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.21/g.

Des Moines- $2.46/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.

Omaha- $2.28/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.

