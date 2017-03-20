Johnson Co authorities looking for missing woman - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Johnson Co authorities looking for missing woman

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Authorities in Johnson County are looking for missing woman, Vanessa Jones.

Jones walked away from a mental health treatment facility in Iowa City Sunday evening. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, pants and pink Crocs.

If you see her, contact authorities in Johnson County. The sheriff's office can be reached at (319) 356-6020. 

