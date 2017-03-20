Iowa City police looking for armed robbery suspect - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City police looking for armed robbery suspect

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

New overnight, Iowa City police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers responded to the Deli Mart on Highway 1 West around 11:15 last night.

An employee says a guy with a gun robbed him. 

Officers could not find the suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest

