Keeping Kids Safe: Bus Inspections in Iowa

If a bus catches fire, it takes on average two minutes to get all of the kids out safely.

That's why it's important to make sure everything on the bus is working properly.

The Department of Education has three bus inspectors in Iowa.

Verlan Vos is the bus inspector for the eastern Iowa school buses. He checks all of the buses for each school district twice a year.

During his inspection, he's looking mainly for any major problems that need to be repaired immediately.

He's also looking for any minor problems that the school district needs to have repaired within 30 days.

KWWL tagged along as Vos inspected the buses in the Cedar Falls School District.

Vos says for the most part, he only finds minor problems that need to be repaired in 30 days.

Each school district must communicate with him that all problems have been fixed.

Otherwise, he's allowed to show up un-announced for further inspection.

According to the Department of Education, the school district that had the most buses with major problems during the 2015-2016 school year was the Cedar Rapids school district.

They also have a lot more buses.

If you would like to see how your school district did during bus inspections for the 2015-2016 school year, click here.