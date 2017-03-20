Crumbling old Dubuque school to come down soon

At first glance, the old Nativity school in Dubuque still looks as beautiful as ever.

But up close, her blemishes become much more noticeable--parts of the old school crumbling.

Father Jim Miller with the Nativity Church says they could start the process of tearing down the old school as early as Apr. 1.

But before that starts, the church is planning one more event: a "Farewell to Old School" community garage sale.

The old gym now home to items donated to be sold. The church hopes to raise a significant amount of money to offset the cost of demolition, which they say will be about $250,000.

They'll also be selling off parts of the old school, like desks, clocks and coat racks.

"People have lots of memories from here. So if you figure how many students probably went through here, that's a lot of people," Miller said.

The old school must come down because it's crumbling walls have started to cause safety concerns recently.

Miller says it wasn't an easy decision to come to, but it was the right one.

"It has a lot of history, but it really hasn't been used in the last 11 years, just minimal usage. And we can't afford to keep something for minimal usage," Miller said.

The sale runs Friday and Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m. and Sunday from 7:00-12:00.