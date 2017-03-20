ISU President leaving for job in Alabama - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ISU President leaving for job in Alabama

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

UPDATE: Iowa State University President Steven Leath is leaving Iowa and taking a new job at Auburn University in Alabama. 

The university tweeted the news Monday morning: 

----------------------------------------------------------------

According to several reports, Iowa State University President Steven Leath could soon take a new job at a school in Alabama.

Alabama newspaper The Opelika-Auburn News, says Leath is likely a top candidate for the new Auburn University president. The search for the new leader at Auburn is currently underway, according to Auburn's website.

Leath became the president at ISU in 2012.

Iowa's Board of Regents President Bruce Rastetter released this statement Monday morning:

"I would like to thank President Leath for his service to Iowa State University, the Board of Regents and the state of Iowa. ISU has made great strides during his tenure, including achieving record enrollment. We wish President Leath and his wife, Janet, the best at Auburn University. The Board will hold a special meeting soon to discuss the presidential transition at Iowa State."

According to Auburn University's website, the board of trustees will have a meeting this morning at 10:30 to vote on the next president. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.