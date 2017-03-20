ISU President leaving for job in Alabama

UPDATE: Iowa State University President Steven Leath is leaving Iowa and taking a new job at Auburn University in Alabama.

The university tweeted the news Monday morning:

Auburn Trustees have named Dr. Steven Leath as the university's 19th president. #WarEagle — Auburn University (@AuburnU) March 20, 2017

According to several reports, Iowa State University President Steven Leath could soon take a new job at a school in Alabama.



Alabama newspaper The Opelika-Auburn News, says Leath is likely a top candidate for the new Auburn University president. The search for the new leader at Auburn is currently underway, according to Auburn's website.



Leath became the president at ISU in 2012.

Iowa's Board of Regents President Bruce Rastetter released this statement Monday morning:

"I would like to thank President Leath for his service to Iowa State University, the Board of Regents and the state of Iowa. ISU has made great strides during his tenure, including achieving record enrollment. We wish President Leath and his wife, Janet, the best at Auburn University. The Board will hold a special meeting soon to discuss the presidential transition at Iowa State."



According to Auburn University's website, the board of trustees will have a meeting this morning at 10:30 to vote on the next president.