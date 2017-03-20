Williamsburg police searching for suspects in laundromat burglar - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Williamsburg police searching for suspects in laundromat burglary case

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
WILLIAMSBURG (KWWL) -

Williamsburg police are investigating a burglary at a laundromat and they need your help solving the case.

Police released a surveillance picture of two suspects in the Friday morning robbery.

If you recognize them, call Williamsburg police at 319-668-1004 or 319-668-9277.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.