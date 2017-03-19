Missing Chickasaw County woman's body found

Sheila Ludwig's body was found in a creek around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff, more than 300 people searched for Ludwig.

Police do not suspect foul play, however, Ludwig had several medical issues, including diabetes and poor vision.

Police say Ludwig had a daily routine, and might have gotten confused before she went missing.

The local restaurant, Here'z 2 U, considered Ludwig a family member more than a customer. Sometimes she would stop in 3 times a day.

Employee Susan Wurzer says, "She was very sweet. She would do her walking, eat, and visit... she loved visiting with people."

Ludwig was 67-years-old. An autopsy is scheduled for a later time as the sheriff's department continues to investigate.

Several agencies helped search for her, which included an aerial and drone search.

The Salvation Army and local businesses dropped off food and water for search party volunteers.

-----------------------------

PREVIOUS STORY:

Sheila Ludwig's body was found after a coordinated search Monday morning.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The Mayor of Fredericksburg posted to Facebook saying:

"If you have not heard the search has officially ended. Not what we were hoping for. Prayers to all the family and thanks to all who helped with the search."

We have a crew in Fredericksburg, stay with KWWL as this story develops.

-----------------------------

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Chickasaw County Sheriffs Office is asking for your assistance in locating a missing person. Sheila Ludwig, age 67, 5'5", 180 lbs, black hair, green eyes, was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants, a purple crew neck sweatshirt and winter boots.

She lives in Fredericksburg and was last seen Friday evening. Sheila is diabetic and is insulin dependent. If you have any ideas of her whereabouts, please contact the Chickasaw County Sheriffs Office at (641)-394-3121.