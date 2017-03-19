Judge rejects request to clarify travel order - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Judge rejects request to clarify travel order

A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department's request for clarification on his temporary order blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said in court records Sunday that there's nothing unclear about his order and the federal government can't ask for a distinction that officials failed to make in earlier briefs and arguments.

The Justice Department had asked Watson to clarify that his temporary restraining order only applied to the ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries and not a global freeze on refugees entering the United States.

Watson issued the order in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of Hawaii, concluding there was "significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus" behind the travel ban.

