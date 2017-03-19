Dubuque County weekend traffic enforcement results

Over the weekend, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office took part in a statewide traffic enforcement effort.

Four drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Citations were given to 18 drivers for speeding.

There was one accident involving property damage.

A seatbelt survey was also done at three locations recently. A total of 413 people were buckled up, out of 432 front-seat occupants. The sheriff's office says it's a high number of compliance, but some drivers are still not wearing them.

Authorities say the purpose of this effort was to keep roads safe during the St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities, and to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.