Kids enjoying dinosaur adventure - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kids enjoying dinosaur adventure

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Several families enjoying a dinosaur adventure this weekend in Dubuque.

Jurassic Quest taking place at the Grand River Center.

Organizers say it's the largest exhibit of life-size moving dinosaurs in the country.

It features more than 80 creatures, and several kids excited for the event. "It's cool and I like how they make the dinosaurs and how they work," said 7-year-old April Upton.

"I think it's awesome," added her sister, Lacey Upton.

If you're in the area and would like to go, it runs till 7 p.m. tonight.

For more information, visit: http://www.jurassicquest.com/dubuque.html

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.