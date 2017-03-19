Kids enjoying dinosaur adventure

Several families enjoying a dinosaur adventure this weekend in Dubuque.

Jurassic Quest taking place at the Grand River Center.

Organizers say it's the largest exhibit of life-size moving dinosaurs in the country.

It features more than 80 creatures, and several kids excited for the event. "It's cool and I like how they make the dinosaurs and how they work," said 7-year-old April Upton.

"I think it's awesome," added her sister, Lacey Upton.

If you're in the area and would like to go, it runs till 7 p.m. tonight.

For more information, visit: http://www.jurassicquest.com/dubuque.html