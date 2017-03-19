Family looks for justice three years after murder

A Waterloo family is looking for answers after Norman Gant was shot and killed nearly three years ago in Cedar Falls.

At last check nobody has been arrested in connection to the murder.

Gant is the baby of the family, the youngest of seven kids. He was murdered and taken from his family at 21-years-old.

His older sister Laniya and Gant's entire family is devastated by his sudden death.

"This is how we have to see Norman, we have to put our brother's face on a shirt or we have to get pictures made or we have to go to the grave yard to talk to him," said Laniya Keys, Sister.

It's been nearly three years since Gant was killed on Tremont Street at a party, his family says they remember that day very clearly.

"I want you to picture your mom running out of the hospital screaming 'they took my baby, they took my baby'," said Keys.

"As far as they know their son's killer is still on the loose," said Keys.

Years have gone by and still no answers or justice for Gant's family.

"He didn't even get to live his life at all," said Keys. "Over some nonsense, I bet the person can't even tell you why he did it."

The family is hoping this is a nightmare that they will wake up from.

"My mom still keeps her porch light on at night thinking her son is gonna walk in," said Keys.

But they know Gant is really gone.

"The last thing I told my little brother before he left my house was, 'be careful I love you'," said Keys.

Cedar Falls Police say this is an active and open investigation. The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

