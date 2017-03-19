Prison inmate dies in cell

Ryan Stephen Bordenaro was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 after he had been found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

Staff noticed the apparent suicide at 3:03 pm, and responders arrived within one minute. CPR and AED were immediately administered, but were unsuccessful.

Bordenaro had been serving a sentence for four counts of forgery and other misdemeanors from Polk County. His sentence began on January 3, 2012. He had recently been returned to prison following work release revocation.