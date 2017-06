Jimmy Breslin, Famed New York Columnist and Novelist, Dies

NEW YORK — Pulitzer Prize-winning newsman Jimmy Breslin, a self-described "street reporter" who chronicled New York City for more than 60 years in newspaper stories and columns and won acclaim for his coverage of the "Son of Sam" serial killings, died on Sunday at age 86.

Breslin's death was confirmed by his wife, Ronnie Eldridge, a New York politician and television host and other family, according to the New York Times and the New York Daily News, where he won the Pulitzer Prize.

The cause of death was not specified, but Breslin had been recovering from pneumonia.