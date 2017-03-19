Cedar Falls Police investigating armed robbery at Papa John's Pizza

Cedar Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery at Papa John's Pizza.

Police say just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Cedar Falls Police got a report of a strong armed robbery at Papa John's Pizza off of W. 1st Street.

A store employee told police a suspect entered the building when it was closed. The suspect demanded all of the cash from the store. The suspect showed a weapon, but the employee was not injured.

The suspect got away with cash.

No other information is being released at this time as police continue to investigate.