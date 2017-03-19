Cedar Falls Police investigating armed robbery at Papa John's Pi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Police investigating armed robbery at Papa John's Pizza

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Cedar Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery at Papa John's Pizza.

Police say just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Cedar Falls Police got a report of a strong armed robbery at Papa John's Pizza off of W. 1st Street.

A store employee told police a suspect entered the building when it was closed. The suspect demanded all of the cash from the store. The suspect showed a weapon, but the employee was not injured.

The suspect got away with cash. 

No other information is being released at this time as police continue to investigate. 

