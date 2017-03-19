Emergency workers respond to Cedar Rapids car crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Emergency workers respond to Cedar Rapids car crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

No one is injured after a car crash in Cedar Rapids.

Police tell us the accident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night in front of the DoubleTree Hotel.

The cars suffered some damage, but no one got hurt.

