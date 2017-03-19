UPDATE: Firefighters battle Monticello house fire

A house is damaged in the 3400 block of Dalewood Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids after a fire.More >>
A house is damaged in the 3400 block of Dalewood Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids after a fire.More >>
The sky is mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of storms Tuesday.More >>
The sky is mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of storms Tuesday.More >>
One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.More >>
Police say they heard multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Wilson Street at 11:35 p.m.More >>
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting local authorities after a body was found inside a rural Mahaska County home Monday.More >>
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting local authorities after a body was found inside a rural Mahaska County home Monday.More >>
A new study suggests debilitating back pain may be eased by yoga.More >>
A new study suggests debilitating back pain may be eased by yoga.More >>