UPDATE: Firefighters battle Monticello house fire

UPDATE:

Large flames light up the night sky as this two-story home in Monticello catches fire.

People in disbelief capturing the moment on camera.

It happened Saturday night just before 9 p.m. on the 200 block of north Chestnut Street.

The morning after, the damage more visible.

The whole upper half of the house extensively burned, melted siding and busted out windows.

Some items still smoldering.

Although it was a big fire, the homes next door were untouched by the flames. We're told if the wind was strong enough or if the breeze was blowing in a different direction, it could've been a different story for neighbors.

Neighbors are thankful, but also feeling bad for the homeowner.

We're told, everything he owned was inside that house.

We're also told he was inside the house the time the fire started, however he is okay.

At this time, the cause is not yet known.

