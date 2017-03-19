Iowa State's big rally falls short, 80-76 to Purdue in NCAA 2nd - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State's big rally falls short, 80-76 to Purdue in NCAA 2nd round

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Purdue holds off a near miraculous Iowa State rally to win 80-76 to advance to the sweet 16 in Kansas City next week. The Cyclones trailed 58-39 in the second half before rallying to take a 73-71 lead with under 3 minutes to play. But the Boilermakers finished with a 9-3 run to close the game.

Deonte Burton led Iowa State with 25 points, Matt Thomas scored 20 on 9 of 11 shooting and Monte Morris scored 18 points and dished out 9 assists in his final game as a Cyclone.

Iowa State finishes the season 24-11.

