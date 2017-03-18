Oelwein principal to be named superintendent - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Oelwein principal to be named superintendent

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
OELWEIN (KWWL) -

According to a press release from the Oelwein Community School District, educators announce their next superintendent.

Current high school principal Josh Ehn will take over as superintendent of Schools on July 1.

According to Board President, Candace King, "Josh and his family will continue to be a great asset to the community."

King later went on to thank those who participated in the superintendent search.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.