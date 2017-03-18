Dubuque Fighting Saints raise more than $13,000 for youth hockey program

The Dubuque Fighting Saints are giving back to the community.

During the recent Dubuque Youth Hockey Association Night event, the team and others raised over $13,000 through auctions.

The money will benefit hockey initiatives for kids in the city.

“Dubuque is a growing hockey hotbed, and we want to continue giving back to the game as we continue to establish our roots as a hockey town,” said Katie Kenne, Saints’ VP of business operations.

The Dubuque Youth Hockey Association was first organized in 1979 as a non-profit program to teach kids the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, discipline, and respect through the game of hockey.