Drake Women fall to Kansas State in Big Dance

Kansas State was on the defensive end late in its NCAA Tournament opener, and Breanna Lewis was standing near the lane with Drake guard Paige Greiner waving a hand right in her face.

Lewis looked at the nearby official and ruefully smiled.

The size mismatch between the seventh-seeded Wildcats and No. 10 seed Bulldogs was never more evident than that moment. Lewis used it to her advantage, too, pouring in 23 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while leading Kansas State to a 67-54 victory on Saturday.

"I thought this was going to be a game of style, who could get it in their style," Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. "The challenge of playing Drake for us, with a true center, is they're going to try to make her run all over the floor.

"When Bre has the post-presence she had today, we're a pretty good basketball team."

The Wildcats (23-10) took the lead in the game's opening minutes and never relinquished it, even though the Bulldogs (28-5) never made things easy. That allowed Kansas State to ease into a matchup with No. 2 seed Stanford on Monday night for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Like they had against Drake, the Wildcats will again have the benefit of playing at home.

The NCAA selection committee awarded them the right to host the opening rounds when Stanford had a conflict at Maples Pavilion, a testament to the crowd support Kansas State has enjoyed over the years.