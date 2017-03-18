Cyclones' Buckley to forgo senior season of basketball

Redshirt junior Jadda Buckley has elected to forgo her final season of eligibility at Iowa State and end her collegiate basketball career.

“I would like to thank Cyclone Nation for all of the support the last four years,“ Buckley said. “I have decided to start a new chapter of my life beyond basketball. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play for the Cyclones and in front of the best fan base in the nation. I also want to give a huge thanks to my teammates, who are now lifelong friends, for contributing to my success on and off the court. I am also thankful to the Iowa State coaches for the opportunity to play Division I basketball.”

The Mason City, Iowa native, closes her career with 1,196 career points which ranks 20th in school history and 456 assists, ranking sixth in school history. Buckley will finish her career as one of the best free throw shooters in school history. She’s connected on 86.7 percent of her shots at the charity stripe.

“I understand and support Jadda's decision to end her playing career,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “Everyone at Iowa State has supported her during her four years at ISU, and Jadda has been a major part of the success on and off the court of Cyclone women’s basketball. We wish her nothing but the best in all she does in life.”

Iowa State will have no further comment.