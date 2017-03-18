Iowa State falls to Syracuse in Women's NCAA Tournament

Iowa State was unable to recover from a rough first quarter, as the Cyclones saw their season come to an end against Syracuse, 85-65 Saturday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion. The loss drops ISU to 18-13 on the season, while Syracuse moves up to 22-10 and a showdown against No. 1 Connecticut on Monday evening.

The Cyclones were out-scored 33-8 in the first quarter and found itself down by as many as 29 points. There was a recovery effort made by ISU, cutting the Cuse lead down to 17 multiple times, but not being able to reel in the margin any more.

In her final game as a Cyclone, Seanna Johnson led Iowa State with her 33rd career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists. She was joined in double figures by Jadda Buckley (11), Meredith Burkhall (11) and Bridget Carleton (10).

Syracuse blew past Iowa State in the early period, hitting five of its first 10 attempts, all from 3-point range as they build up a 17-3 advantage in the first four minutes. The Orange’s Gabby Cooper hit five 3-poinetrs in the opening six minutes as the advantage ballooned to 16 at 22-6. Cuse hit eight 3-pointers in the first quarter, while also forcing six Cyclone turnovers and leading in the rebounding department, 15-to-10.

After the Orange lead moved to 29, the Cyclones were able to do some damage control, keeping Cuse off the board for 4:42 while cutting the SU lead down to 21 at 43-22. The Cyclones got the advantage back under 20 on the first possession of the third quarter, and reeled the Orange back to within 17 with 6:41 to go in the period. However, ISU would not get any closer during the third period, with the Orange getting its advantage back up to 20 heading into the final quarter.

Iowa State was unable to fight its way back into the contest, as Syracuse utilized the final quarter to slow down its offense, while maintaining its defensive intensity on the Cyclones. The Orange forced 18 Iowa State turnovers on the day, leading to 19 SU points. With 1:39 to go, head coach Bill Fennelly put in Iowa State’s four seniors: Johnson, Lexi Albrecht, Heather Bowe and Jordan Jensen all out on the floor with fourth-year junior Jadda Buckley.