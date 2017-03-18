Chuck Berry dies at 90 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chuck Berry dies at 90

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
According to police, singer/songwriter Chuck Berry died Saturday.

St. Charles County police in Missouri were called to Buckner Road around 12:40 p.m.

He was unresponsive in his home when they got there.

Right now, the family is requesting privacy.

