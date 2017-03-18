Iowa couple trumps scammers

An eastern Iowa couple reports a scam where a caller tells them they won millions of dollars, but to get the money they have to pay shipping and handling.

When the Winthrop couple answered the phone from an unknown caller a man on the other end said,"Congratulations, you won the Mega Million Powerball." Phil Short says no they did not.

"He was very insistent that I had won, or she had won, and we just kept saying how could we possibly win? How could you know before we knew?" said Short.

The couple says they were out of state for a few days.

"We were away from home for a couple of days and I had no idea that (the Powerball) had gone out and this guy was telling me we had won it," said Short. "We knew that it was impossible because you've gotta be here to buy a ticket for it."

The Short's say they never bought a Powerball ticket and they explained that to the unknown caller.

"I said, 'I think this is a scam' and he says, 'no no this is legit'," said Short.

But there was another red flag, a charge.

"There will be a charge for shipping and handling," said Short. "I said, 'that's what I thought' and I hung up."

The Short's only answered the unknown call because they were waiting on a call from a relative.

"That was kind of the phone call she was hoping for, instead it was some thief," said Short.

A thief attempting to scam people out of any money they can.

"They scam not just young people, but older people and they really take advantage of them and I hate to see that happen," said Short.

A tip,"if it sounds too good to be true it probably is," said Short.

A Cedar Rapids man was actually the person who won the last Mega Million prize.

KWWL reached out to the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive for details, but have not heard back.