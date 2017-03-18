Federal court won't stop Dakota Access Pipeline - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Federal court won't stop Dakota Access Pipeline

An appeals court refuses to stop oil from flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes challenged a ruling to stop moving forward with the pipeline, and they were hoping the appeals court would rule in their favor.

The appeals court says tribes did not meet the stringent requirements for such an order.

This means the DAPL could start operating as soon as Monday.

