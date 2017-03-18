Iowa State Fire Marshal bans burning in 4 counties

The sky is mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of storms Tuesday.More >>
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.
Pretty soon, there will be a new option for women in Dubuque transitioning out of homeless shelters.
Iowans are being warned to watch out for a dangerous plant in full bloom. The DNR is warning to stay away from wild parsnip-a plant usually found in ditches with lacy yellow flowers.
