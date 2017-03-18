Shooting victim identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shooting victim identified

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Des Moines Police say Trey Leon Lee, 24, was shot Friday.

Authorities say he was shot in the torso, and he later died after he was taken to the hospital.

This marks the ninth homicide in Des Moines this year.

