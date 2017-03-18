Des Moines couple weds atop float in St. Paddy's Day parade

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- More than Irish heritage was celebrated at Des Moines' annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Those lining the city's downtown streets for the parade Friday were also treated to a wedding ceremony.

High school sweethearts Lynne Stalkup and Michael Gordon exchanged wedding vows on a float at the beginning of the parade.

The 40-year-old Stalkup says she and 41-year-old Gordon had their first date as teenagers at the 1995 parade. After school, they lost touch, but reconnected 15 years later on social media.

They now have two children together, and five more from previous relationships. Stalkup says St. Patrick's Day is the "second-biggest holiday in our house," after Christmas.