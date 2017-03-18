Woman fired after Iowa school bus abuse case wants job back - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman fired after Iowa school bus abuse case wants job back

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A former Des Moines school bus assistant fired after being accused of abusing a special-needs student says she should get her job back, and an arbitrator agrees. But the school district is fighting the effort to put her back on a bus.
   An arbitrator ordered in December that Ruby Taylor be reinstated. That came after her union filed a grievance on her behalf after her 2015 firing.
   But the school district filed a petition last week seeking to have the arbitrator's decision thrown out.
   Taylor was fired after surveillance video from the November 2015 bus shows her yelling at the crying student and pushing him against the bus wall, pressing his face into a window, after he repeatedly stood up.

