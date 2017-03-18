Brinker Lake expansion area opens



WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- Boaters at popular Brinker Lake in Waterloo will have more room to roam as officials remove a buoy line that had cut off access to a large area where a company had been mining sand and gravel.

BMC Aggregates turned over more than 50 acres of surface water on the lake at George Wyth State Park to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday.

Park ranger Gary Dusenberry says the lake will expand from about 120 acres to about 180 acres.

BMC Aggregates has been mining sand and gravel since 1997 from the property owned by Brinker Lake Development Inc. and the city of Waterloo. The buoys stayed in place to keep boaters away from what can be dangerous dredging equipment.