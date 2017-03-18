King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments

CARROLL, Iowa (AP) -- Outside his rural Iowa congressional district, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King's stream of inflammatory comments generate outrage and condemnation, but back home they rate little more than a shrug.

After King's recent statement about not being able to restore "our civilization with somebody else's babies," people like Tom Reiter of Carroll, Iowa, quipped, "That's just Steve being Steve."

Many interrupt King's comments as racist, and House Speaker Paul Ryan and the White House have distanced themselves from his most recent statements.

Back in King's conservative 4th Congressional District, he likely can count on continued support. He typically wins election with more than 60 percent of the vote.

As voters like Pat Luther, of Jefferson, Iowa, put it: "He's honestly saying what he believes."