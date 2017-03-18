Cedar Rapids Police investigating hit and run, 1 person hurt

One person is taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest.More >>
Police say they heard multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Wilson Street at 11:35 p.m.More >>
Several chances of rain/storms this weekMore >>
Several chances of rain/storms this weekMore >>
The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for any information about a dog that allegedly bit someone on Saturday at the dog park on North Grandview Ave.More >>
The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for any information about a dog that allegedly bit someone on Saturday at the dog park on North Grandview Ave.More >>
UPDATE: Street reopened after large tree fallsMore >>
UPDATE: Street reopened after large tree fallsMore >>