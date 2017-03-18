Cedar Rapids Police investigating hit and run, 1 person hurt - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police investigating hit and run, 1 person hurt

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an apparent hit and run, that has left one person hurt. 

Police say not many details are available at this time, but we know a person was hit near Mercy Hospital around 4 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown as police continue to investigate. 

