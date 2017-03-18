French police: man tried to take weapon at airport, killed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

PARIS (AP) -- French police say a man was shot to death after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport.

A national police official said the incident occurred Saturday morning at Orly, and the soldier is part of the Sentinel special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

No information about the slain man or any other injuries was available. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police evacuated part of the airport and warned visitors in a tweet to avoid the airport while the police operation was underway.

The shooting came after a similar incident last month at the Louvre Museum. France remains under a state of emergency.

