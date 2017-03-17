Corey Clark of Iowa makes the finals at NCAA Wrestling Champions - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Corey Clark of Iowa makes the finals at NCAA Wrestling Championships, Hawks in fifth place

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling  team title hopes takes a massive blow at 125 pounds.... top seeded Thomas Gilman---was taken down in overtime by Lehigh's Darian Cruz...And Cruz pulls off a huge upset handing Gilman his first loss of the season 4-2.

At 133 pounds-the Hawks turn the tables--Iowa's Corey Clark gets two late takedowns in the third period to beat top seeded Nathan Tomacello of Ohio State 7-4... Clark will now face former Iowa Hawkeye teammate Seth Gross of South Dakota State for the 133 pound championship Saturday night.

The hawks title chances ended at 149 pounds in a head to head with Penn State---top seed and defending national champ Zain Retherford pins iowa's Brandon Sorenson in the third period.

Also at 149 UNI freshman Max Thomsen reverses Lavion Mayes of Missouri in the third period to take the lead--- but Mayes gets a takedown with just five seconds to advance to the 149 pound title match.

