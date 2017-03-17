Fire forces family of 10 from home

A basement fire forced a family of ten out of their Cedar Rapids home.

Crews were called to 713 First Avenue Southeast around 4 pm.

Witnesses say they saw smoke coming from the basement.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly before it spread.

The family had just moved from Wisconsin and have only been in the home a short time.

Fire caused minor flame, smoke, and water damage; enough to displace the family for the weekend.