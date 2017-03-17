Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Jameson's Public House is Irish 365 days of the year. Today, the Waterloo business welcoming a packed pub for the culture's biggest holiday.

The festivities keeping the staff running.

"All of my staff start in the morning and they work until the next morning. They are all doing 12-14 hours shifts," said Shaylin Girsch, General Manager of Jameson's.

The staff busy keeping the beer flowing and the Irish eats coming for the Irish lads and lasses, and those who are Irish just for the day.

"It is getting together with friends. We've been doing this for about 10 years. We get here at 11 and have a lunch together; bring back the memories and enjoying the day," said one man.

Irish or not, people can agree it is the company you keep that makes the holiday.

"My favorite part is just all the people. Sometimes it gets to be a lot and I get overwhelmed, but it is the people that makes it fun," said Girsch.

"A lot of happy people. It brings the community together," said Steve Eichenberger, enjoying the day at Jameson's.

The Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums helping spreading cheer through the crowd.

"Its a celebration," said Bill Brown, a drummer for the group.

"People are so happy all night, where ever you go!" said Ed Flack, another drummer for the group.