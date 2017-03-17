TRACKING: Hail Reports From Thursday

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Eastern Iowa.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Eastern Iowa.More >>
Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Cooler this weekend with a chance for a few afternoon showers.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before midnight near the Marion Public Library.More >>
Someone is leaving hundreds of anonymous letters all over San Diego.More >>
Someone is leaving hundreds of anonymous letters all over San Diego.More >>