TRACKING: Hail Reports From Thursday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Hail Reports From Thursday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

The photos in this story are from the storms Thursday afternoon. 

Thunderstorms tracked through portions of the KWWL viewing area leaving some large hail.  These storms have tracked out of the Midwest, but we will have rain and a few more storms tracking in today through Saturday.  Rainfall will be the main threats.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.