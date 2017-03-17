Hearing from voters: Sen. Ernst town hall in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst met with a vocal crowd of voters during her fifth stop of her 99 county tour in Cedar Rapids.

Hundreds packed the Sinclair auditorium at Coe College to voice their concerns on an array of issues from Planned Parenthood to climate change.

Ernst welcomed the crowd, who was chanting, "This is what democracy looks like."

"We do have the right here in the United States to speak freely on the issues that we believe are important," said Senator Ernst.

Ernst expressed she was eager to hear from voters. The crowd, also eager to get answers.

"You're trying to stream-line the government, and I would like to know why that stream-lining does not apply to women's health care."

"How are you going to protect Muslim Americans?"

Those who didn't get a chance to ask a question, sure made their message known with their posters. Ranging from, "No wall," to "Climate denying is Un-American," and "Joni Ernst: Family planning for hogs not humans."

With a range of issues, including women's health care, combating opioid overdose, and veterans care-the issue at the forefront was health care.

"The Affordable Care Act right now is unsustainable," said Senator Ernst.

Those in the crowd, not all seeing eye-to-eye on replacing the Affordable Care Act. Senator Ernst was met with disapproval following her stance on the Affordable Care Act. Multiple questions from the crowd, pushing the Senator to answer "What will the future of their health care look like?"

"Yes, there is coverage out there, but it is not working for everyone," said Senator Ernst. "What we have to do is make sure we are offering the broadest plans that people can pick and choose from that would be competitive. What works for families, and we don't have that option right now."

Senator Ernst also commented on concerns over veteran care at the VA in the wake of veteran suicides.

"Bottom line, folks, we just don't have enough providers that are able to see our veterans, especially at the moment that they need that care," said Senator Ernst. "So I will continue pushing that."

Senator noting the shortage of providers is a result of both geographic and financial obstacles.