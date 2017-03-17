Driver takes off running after car catches fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver takes off running after car catches fire

SWISHER (KWWL) -

Firefighters and multiple Sheriff cars responded to a car that was on fire Friday evening.

This happened in Swisher, where the burnt vehicle pulled into an Exchange Bank parking lot. 

The Sheriff says he doesn't believe the fire was intentional, but the driver did take off running.

The driver was later found and arrested for obstruction. 

