Iowa State prepares for tall talented Purdue team in the NCAA Tournament

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

We should be in store for a fantastic match-up tomorrow night - at least in the eyes of Las Vegas -

Purdue - the regular season champion of the Big Ten opens as a one point favorite - and could pose some problems for the cyclones.

The task of helping stop the boilermaker big men - partly goes to Cyclone freshman Solomon Young - who hopes to limit their chances.

Solomon Young/Iowa State Freshman

"We've just got to keep them off the post, push them out, don't let them get any deep catches, and if you do just try your best to not let them score."

Deonte Burton/Iowa State Senior

"We've played big teams the whole year, so we're familiar with playing bigger teams, but never this big."

Steve Prohm/Iowa State Head Coach

"We've got to do a great job of defending the post. We're probably going to have to guard it a couple different ways throughout the game and see the best way for us to defend that."

The Cyclones and Boilermakers tip off at 8:40 tomorrow night -