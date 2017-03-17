UNI Women fall to Depaul in the NCAA Tournament

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Northern Iowa women’s basketball team came up short in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to DePaul, 88-67. UNI finished the season 24-9 overall, ending a historic season for the Panthers.



UNI was led by senior Madison Weekly, who tied a UNI record for points in an NCAA Tournament with 21. She scored six of her 15 field goals, moving into third all-time at UNI in career buckets made. Megan Maahs added a career-high tying 16 points with Ellie Herzberg rounding out UNI’s double-digit scorers with 12.

The Panthers hit the first points of the game with a three off Mikaela Morgan, but DePaul was able to string of 7-0 runs to take a 14-5 lead. UNI shot below 30-percent from the floor and deep in the first quarter, allowing the Blue Demons to take a 22-9 advantage heading into the second quarter after shooting 57-percent from the arc.

Weekly scored all eight of her first half points in the second quarter, giving UNI some offensive rhythm to the game. Despite trailing by 24 with 3:51 on the clock, Hannah Schonhardt and Mikaela Morgan hit back-to-back threes with a forced shot clock violation against DePaul in-between to bring UNI within 16. The Panthers went into halftime down 51-33 after shooting 75-percent from the three in the second quarter.

The Panthers and the Blue Demons traded baskets to start the third quarter with Megan Maahs scoring strong in the paint to cut the DePaul lead to 55-37 with 7:43 left to play in the quarter. Weekly scored seven more of her points in the third, also adding two boards and her 10th block of the season, anchoring the Panthers on both ends of the court.

UNI entered the fourth quarter down 74-48, but Maahs stayed consistent on the offensive side of the ball, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the field. The Panthers shot 87-percent from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, but the deficit created in the third quarter was too much to overcome, falling 88-67.

Post-Game Notes vs. DePaul

- Madison Weekly finished her career at UNI with 1,765 points in 125 games. She ends her last game in Purple and Old Gold ranked in the top-10 in career scoring (No. 3, 1,765), scoring average (No. 5, 14.1 ppg), field goals made (No. 4, 565), three-point field goals made (No. 2, 256), free throws made (No. 3, 379), free throw percentage (No. 9, .790), assists (t-No. 7, 346), games played (t-No. 9, 125), games started (t-No. 2, 111) and minutes (No. 3, 3,762).

- Madison Weekly’s 21 points against DePaul ties for the most scored in a NCAA Tournament game by a Panther. Jacqui Kalin scored 21 against Michigan State in 2011.

- Madison Weekly is just the second player in UNI history to have two seasons with 500-plus points in a career. She wrapped up 2016-17 with 503 (No. 9 in single-season records) and 618 in 2015-16 (No. 2 in single-season records). Jacqui Kalin scored 662 (No. 1) in 2012-13 and 506 (No. 8) in 2010-11.

- Hannah Schonhardt finished her career with 682 career rebounds, ranking No. 9 all-time at UNI in career rebounds.

- Hannah Schonhardt played in her last game at UNI, ranking No. 3 all-time in career defensive rebounds with 555 through 131 career games. Her 131 appearances ties her for No. 2 all-time in career games played.

- Angie Davison finished her career at UNI with 115 career games under her belt.

- She represented UNI on and off the court and will be recognized at the NCAA Tournament Final Four after being named to the 2017 WBCA Allstate Good Works Team.