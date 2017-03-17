10 people escape house fire in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

10 people escape house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Ten people escaped a house fire safely in Cedar Rapids Friday evening at a home on first avenue southeast. 

Firefighters are telling us four adults and six children were able to get out of the home.

No one was hurt. Red Cross is assisting the families.

