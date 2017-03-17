Reinbeck couple loses everything in house fire

Twenty years of memories were destroyed by a fire Thursday night.

It happened on V Avenue near Reinbeck just before 5:00 p.m.

It was like any other day, Frances Matthews left her home in Reinbeck around 3:00 p.m. to meet her husband Bruce at the gym.

Two hours later, she received a call that her home of 22 years was on fire.

The family's home is barely standing. The Matthews were at the home all morning, sorting through the rubble, trying to salvage something special.

"Distraught, I don't know how to put it any other way, I am actually numb, it's numbing," said Bruce Matthews, homeowner. "It's just hard to believe it still happened."

The destruction the fire left is eating away at the couple.

"He's been kind of really upset and distraught this morning so I don't know what to do for him," said Frances Matthews, homeowner. "I can just hug him, give him lots of kisses and tell him it's gonna be alright...we have each other so we're okay."

The Matthews lived in this home for more than 20 years and raised two kids there.

"I would like to come home," said Frances. "I think the worst part for me is all my pictures, we have no wedding pictures left or anything, and this is where I get extremely emotional and I am sorry, but I've got nothing for pictures, I don't have my wedding pictures or anything which really bothers me."

Nearly everything was destroyed in this fire with only a few items surviving the blaze.

A gun, given to Bruce by his late father-in-law, was found in perfect condition, a glimmer of hope for the couple after the fire.

"That's what he gave me before he died because he knew I loved it," said Bruce. "It's a blessing, it really is."

The gun is a small, but important blessing for a family who could really use it right now.

The couple says they believe the fire started in the attic above the kitchen. At this point they're not sure what caused it.

