Monopoly replaces three of its classic tokens

Written by Sara Belmont
Monopoly is saying goodbye to three of its classic tokens.

Hasbro revealing the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens have been ousted from the game's fall edition.

In their place will be a penguin, a rubber ducky, and a T-rex. More than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the game.

Those that didn't make the cut? A winking emoji and a hashtag.

