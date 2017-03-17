Cedar Rapids man claims $2 Million Powerball

A Cedar Rapids man is feeling the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick's day; Karl Krumbholz is a $2 Million Powerball winner.

Krumbholz claiming his prize at the Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive.

He bought the winning ticket at Smokin' Joes in North Liberty.

Krumbholz says “My mom passed away a year and a half ago. We’ve been joking about it: Now the Cubs have won the World Series and I’ve won the lottery.”

He works for IT at the University of Iowa Hospitals, and he says he bought his winning ticket at the store during his regular lunch hour stop.