Fire destroys home in Reinbeck

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
REINBECK (KWWL) -

A Reinbeck couple says they lost everything after their home caught fire Thursday night.

The Dike Fire Department responded to the fire on V. Avenue in Reinbeck just before 5:00 p.m. 

When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The couple says they were at the gym in Cedar Falls when they got a call from their son that their home was on fire.

Luckily no one was home when the house went up in flames.

The couple says the fire started in the attic above the kitchen.

Friday, the homeowners were sifting through the rubble trying to salvage anything they could.

