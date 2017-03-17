Golf course to open tomorrow in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Golf course to open tomorrow in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids will open Saturday, March 18. 

The driving range is closed and no golf courses will be on the course.

For more information, www.playcedarrapidsgolf.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.